Portimonense vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Portimonense are set to play Benfica at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão on Saturday in the Primeira Liga.

Portimonense come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Alvaro Pacheco's Vizela in the league. A first-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Willyan Rocha for Portimonense was cancelled out by a goal from Brazilian attacker Guilherme Schettine Guimaraes for Vizela.

Benfica, on the other hand, beat Pepa's Vitoria 3-0 in the Primeira Liga. A first-half goal from young attacker Goncalo Ramos and a brace from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez secured the win for Nelson Verissimo's Benfica.

Portimonense vs Benfica Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Primeira Liga, with Portimonense beating Benfica 1-0. A second-half goal from centre-back Lucas Possignolo sealed the deal for Portimonense.

Portimonense form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-D-D-D-L

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-L

Portimonense vs Benfica Team News

Portimonense

Portimonense will be without Moroccan left-back Achraf Lazaar. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Paulo Sergio is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Achraf Lazaar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica

Meanwhile, Benfica interim manager Nelson Verissimo will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo, experienced striker Rodrigo Pinho and Swiss striker Haris Seferovic. There are doubts over the availability of experienced full-back Andre Almeida.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho, Haris Seferovic

Doubtful: Andre Almeida

Suspended: None

Portimonense vs Benfica Predicted XI

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samuel Portugal, Fahd Moufi, Pedro Henrique, Lucas Possignolo, Filipe Relvas, Carlinhos, Willyan Rocha, Lucas Fernandes, Ivan Angulo, Fabricio Messias, Shoya Nakajima

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Soualiho Meite, Adel Taarabt, Everton Cebolinha, Darwin Nunez, Roman Yaremchuk

Portimonense vs Benfica Prediction

Portimonense are currently 9th in the league, and have drawn their last four league games. They are nine points ahead of 16th-placed Tondela, so they will have to be careful with their remaining games.

Benfica, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, 10 points behind league leaders Porto. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has been their star this season, having registered 20 league goals. The 22-year old has subsequently attracted interest from clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Benfica should win.

Prediction: Portimonense 0-2 Benfica

