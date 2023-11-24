Portimonense vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

Portimonense will host Braga at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in the Taça de Portugal on Saturday.

We are in the fourth round of Taça de Portugal (Portugal Cup), with the winners of this game qualifying for the quarterfinals. Portimonense defeated third-tier side SC Covilha 4-1 to book their place. The hosts are hoping to make meaningful progress this time following their elimination in the third round in the previous edition.

Alvinegros’ best record in the competition remains a semi-final finish in 1982-83, 1986-87 and 1987-88. They are set to face one of the strongest teams in the country. Braga sit fourth in the Primeira Liga after 11 matchdays while Portimonense are 10th placed, with nine points behind. Braga prevailed 6-1 in their last meeting.

Braga are three-time winners but their last success dates back to 2020-21. They reached the final in the 2022-23 edition, losing to Porto 2-0. The visitors will be looking to replicate those efforts in this campaign, with an eye on the ultimate prize. Braga are yet to lose against Portimonense in an official game, with their only defeat happening in a friendly match.

Os Arcebispos recovered from their 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League with a 1-0 humbling of Arouca in the Primeira Liga. They boast three wins in their last five matches on the road and look set to take on this assignment. Braga will also use the meeting to keep fit ahead of their UCL clash with Union Berlin.

Portimonense vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portimonense have won once and lost four times in their last five clashes with Braga.

Portimonense have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Braga.

Portimonense have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Braga have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches away from home.

Portimonense have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Braga have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Portimonense – W-L-W-W-L, Braga – W-L-W-D-D.

Portimonense vs Braga Prediction

Portimonense will face an uphill battle trying to stop Braga but could make the most of their home advantage in view of accomplishing the mission.

Braga will take confidence from their head-to-head advantage to see off Portimonense challenge. The visitors are not expected to let themselves down at this stage of the competition.

Braga come as the favourites based on form.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-3 Braga

Portimonense vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Braga

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Braga to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Portimonense to score - Yes