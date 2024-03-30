Portimonense vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Portimonense welcome Sporting Braga to the Estadio Municipal de Portimao for a Primeira Liga round 27 clash on Monday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Estoril two weeks ago. Cassiano's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Braga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 win over Gil Vicente before the international break.

Abel Ruiz broke the deadlock in the 39th minute before Ali Alipour drew the game level on the hour-mark from the spot. Simon Banza scored the winner in the 89th minute.

The win left the Arch-Bishops in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 53 points from 26 games. Portimonense, meanwhile, are 16th with 23 points after 26 outings.

Portimonense vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Braga are unbeaten in the fixture, winning 16.

Their most recent clash in November saw Braga win 4-1 away in the Taca de Portugal.

Portimonense are on a seven-game winless run, losing five.

Braga are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning five.

Portimonense have not scored in five of their last six league games.

Seven of Braga's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Portimonense vs Braga Prediction

Portimonense and Braga have markedly different concerns at the moment. While the hosts embroiled in a relegation scrap, Braga are looking to secure their spot in the top-four.

Portimonense have not won a league game in over two months and might struggle to claim a first win in this fixture. Artur Jorge's side are the favourites and will be expected to claim maximum points against a side struggling in front of goal and having never beaten Braga.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Portimonense 0-3 Braga

Portimonense vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to win and keep a clean sheet