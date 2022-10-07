Portimonense vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Portimonense will host Porto at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao in the Primeira Liga on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts are performing better at this stage of the campaign compared to what they did last season. Portimonense, who finished 13th last term, are looking for a better finish this time. The addition of ten new players, including Brazilian striker Yago Cariello, has helped them move to fifth in the standings after eight games.

Porto, meanwhile, who won their 30th Primeira Liga title last season, are third in the standings. Dragoes have claimed 19 points from an available 24 after eight games and are only three points behind leaders Benfica.

The visitors have had most of their success at home, with their two losses and a draw coming on the road. Portimonense manager Paulo Sergio has no qualms about Porto's quality, though. The Dragoes' back-to-back defeats in UEFA Champions League last month were disappointing, but they're coming off a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

Portimonense vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portimonense have prevailed over Porto just once, winning 2-1 in a friendly in July 2018.

Portimonense have lost to Porto 15 times in their 16 meetings.

The highest scoreline between the two teams is a 7-0 win for Porto in the Primeira Liga in April this year.

Porto have beaten Portimonense at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao seven times.

Portimonense have won three of their last five games, losing twice, while Porto have also won three times, losing and drawing once.

Form Guide: Portimonense – L-W-LW-W, Porto – W-W-D-L-W.

Portimonense vs Porto Prediction

Portimonense will need to use a different gameplan to stop the visitors from claiming the bragging rights again.

Porto will leap to the summit if they get the job done yet again at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao. Porto have a full squad to select from with no injury issues and are expected to win.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-3 Porto

Portimonense vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Porto

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Porto to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Portimonense to score - Yes

