Portimonense vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2023 

Portimonense will face Porto at the Vila Real de Santo António on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The Alvinegros had their struggles last season but once again avoided the drop as they extended their stay in the top-flight to a seventh campaign. They finished 15th in the Primeira Liga with 34 points from 34 games, sitting a comfortable eight points above Maritimo in the relegation playoff spot.

Portimonense were beaten 4-1 by Celtic in their last friendly outing and will be looking to put on a better showing this week.

Porto, meanwhile, put out yet another strong showing in the league last season as they chased down rivals Benfica to the title, although the Eagles held firm to their two-point lead at the top. The Dragons finished second in the table with 85 points from 34 games but still secured silverware as they lifted the Taca de Portugal and Taca da Liga title in yet another successful campaign.

The Dragons will be looking to kick off their pre-season campaign on a positive note as they target a return to the pinnacle of Portuguese football next season.

Portimonense vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 45th meeting between the two teams. Portimonense have won just four of their previous matchups while Porto have won 36 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The Dragons have won their last 11 games in this fixture.

The Alvinegros are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2010.

Porto had the second-best defensive record in the Portuguese top-flight last season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Portimonense were the lowest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga last season with a goal tally of just 25.

Portimonense vs Porto Prediction

Portimonense are on a four-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 14 games. They have not won a game in this fixture since 2018 and are massive underdogs heading into Wednesday's clash.

Porto, meanwhile, closed out the previous campaign with a brilliant 12-game winning streak and have lost just one domestic game all year. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Dragons win this one.

Prediction: Portimonense 0-3 Porto

Portimonense vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six league meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)