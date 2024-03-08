Portimonense vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2024

Portimonense will host Porto at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a goalless draw against Vizela in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Portimonense sit 14th in the league table with 23 points from 24 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Porto, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and remain alive in three different competitions. They thrashed Benfica 5-0 in their league game last weekend with four different players getting on the scoresheet to hand the Dragons their largest win over their rivals since 2010.

Following Friday's game, the visitors will return to continental action as they look to defend their one-goal lead against Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Portimonense vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Portimonense and Porto. The hosts have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 37 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last 13 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 24 games in this fixture.

Portimonense have failed to score any goals in their last seven games in this fixture.

Porto have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

Only five of the Alvinegros' 13 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Portimonense vs Porto Prediction

Portimonense are on a five-game winless streak and have failed to score any goals in three of those games. They have won just one of their last eight home matches and could struggle here.

Porto, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 14 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Portimonense 0-2 Porto

Portimonense vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)