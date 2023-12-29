Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2023

Portimonense and Sporting Lisbon bring their schedule for 2023 to an end on Saturday when they lock horns at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao in round 15 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Ruben Amorim’s side head into the game unbeaten in their last 13 matches against the hosts and will look to extend this dominant run.

Portimonense failed to find their feet as they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat at the hands of Moreirense on December 17.

Paulo Sergio’s men have now failed to win their last four matches, claiming one draw and losing three, including a 4-1 defeat to Braga in the Taca de Portugal on November 25.

With 15 points from 14 matches, Portimonense are currently 12th in the Primeira Liga standings, just three points above the danger zone.

Elsewhere, Sporting Lisbon booked their spot in the knockout stages of the Taca da Liga last time out when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Tondela to secure top spot in Group C.

Amorim’s side have now won three games on the bounce, including a 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the Europa League, where they finished second in Group D.

Sporting Lisbon now return to action in the Primeira Liga, where they currently sit at the top of the table, having picked up 34 points from 14 matches so far.

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 15 of the last 19 meetings between the two teams.

Portimonense have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Sporting Lisbon are on a 12-game unbeaten run against Sergio’s men, claiming 10 wins and two draws since a 4-2 loss in October 2018.

Portimonense are unbeaten in their last three Primeira Liga home matches, picking up two wins and one draw since September’s 3-1 loss against Benfica.

Sporting Lisbon have won just one of their last four away games across all competitions while losing twice and picking up one draw since the start of November

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture and will fancy themselves to come away with the desired results once again. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we predict Amorim’s men will come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sporting Lisbon (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven clashes)