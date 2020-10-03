Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Portimonense will host Sporting Lisbon on Sunday with three points at stake in the Portuguese Premeira Liga.

The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Gil Vicente last weekend, while the Green and Whites picked up a 2-0 victory away to Pacos in the league before seeing their European aspirations ended by a shock 4-1 defeat at home to Lask Linz on Thursday.

Portimonense currently sit 15th on the table, with one point picked up from their two matches thus far, while Sporting Lisbon are seventh and have played just one league game.

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between Portimonense and Sporting Lisbon and the capital side have the advantage in previous encounters between the pair.

Sporting picked up a win on nine previous occasions, scoring 25 goals and conceding 15. There is yet to be a draw between the two sides, while Portimonense were victorious twice.

Portimonense form guide: D-L

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-L

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Portimonense

The home side have Emmanuel Hackman ruled out of the clash against Sporting Lisbon due to a hernia.

There are no suspension concerns for Portimonense.

Injuries: Emmanuel Hackman

Suspensions: None

Sporting Lisbon

The visitors will be without Jovane Cabral (muscle) and Joao Palhinha (virus), while forward Luiz Phellype is a doubt for the fixture, having only recently recovered from an ACL injury.

There are no suspension worries for Sporting Lisbon.

Injuries: Jovane Cabral, Joao Palhinha

Doubtful: Luiz Phellype

Suspensions: None

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Portimonense Predicted XI(4-3-3): Samuel Portugal; Fali Cande, Mauricio Antonio, Willyan Rocha, Lucas Possignolo; Dener Clemente, Pedro Sa, Lucas Fernandez; Anderson da Silva, Fabricio Messias, Welington Junior

Entramos TODOS em jogo por esta luta ✊



Acede já a https://t.co/57eDw2Prkd 🖱 e descarrega a aplicação que te permite ficar um passo à frente do vírus... e mais perto dos estádios!



Sabe mais em ➡ https://t.co/NXZm19Y13U#LigaPortugal #sejaumagentedesaudepublica pic.twitter.com/ROQExHRHGq — Liga Portugal (@ligaportugal) October 2, 2020

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Renan Ribeiro; Cristian Borja, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Bruno Gaspar; Idrissa Doumbia, Wendel, Miguel Luis; Mattheus, Luciano Vietto, Nuno Santos

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon were embarrassed at home by Austrian side Lask Linz and the net result of this is that they will be without European competition this season.

This is less than ideal for Sporting but, while they might struggle at times to compete with the big duo of Porto and Benfica, Ruben Amorim's side still have a higher pedigree than the rest of the Portuguese league.

Sporting will be looking to get back on track domestically and are likely to pick up a narrow victory away to an out-of-sorts Portimonense.

Prediction: Portimonense 0-2 Sporting Lisbon