Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Portimonense will play host to Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga at Estadio Municipal de Portimao on Saturday.

Both teams are set to square off in the penultimate matchday of Portugal's top-flight currently dominated by Porto. The upcoming meeting will not have much effect on Portimonense’s fortunes in the campaign.

The Alvinegros have managed to accumulate 35 points thus far from 32 matches. They sit in the 12th spot, farther from the top than the bottom. However, there is still the possibility of climbing five places if Portimonense win their remaining matches and expect those above to drop points.

Sporting Lisbon have sealed a second-place finish after establishing an eight-point unassailable lead over third-placed Benfica. Their Uefa Champions League group stage spot is already in the bag. And, on 79 points, the Leoes can still edge closer to leaders Porto. Six points separate the two teams, which could dwindle if Porto fall to Benfica or if Estoril Praia pull off a the victory on the final matchday.

With that possibility in mind, Sporting will spare no effort to make their last away match of the season a success.

Portimonense SAD @PortimonenseSAD Unidos no último jogo em casa 🛡⚔️



33ªJornada

07/05/22

20H30

🏟 Portimão Estádio

🎟 Bilhetes De 𝐒ó𝐜𝐢𝐨 Disponíveis

Bilhetes Público em Geral 𝐄𝐒𝐆𝐎𝐓𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐒



Somos Algarve, Somos Portimão, Somos Portimonense! 𝑵𝑬𝑿𝑻 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯 !Unidos no último jogo em casa🛡⚔️33ªJornada07/05/2220H30🏟 Portimão Estádio🎟 Bilhetes De 𝐒ó𝐜𝐢𝐨 DisponíveisBilhetes Público em Geral 𝐄𝐒𝐆𝐎𝐓𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐒Somos Algarve, Somos Portimão, Somos Portimonense! #SomosPortimonense 𝑵𝑬𝑿𝑻 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯 ! 🔌 Unidos no último jogo em casa 🏰🛡⚔️🏆 33ªJornada📆 07/05/22⏰ 20H30🏟 Portimão Estádio🎟 Bilhetes De 𝐒ó𝐜𝐢𝐨 Disponíveis‼️ℹ️ Bilhetes Público em Geral 𝐄𝐒𝐆𝐎𝐓𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐒 Somos Algarve, Somos Portimão, Somos Portimonense! #SomosPortimonense https://t.co/YKfpqoALSz

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

In the 2020-21 season, Sporting Lisbon defeated Portimonense home and away with a 4-0 aggregate. In the first leg of their Primeira Liga clash this season, Sporting also came out on top with a 3-2 win. In their previous five encounters, Sporting won four matches, with the fifth ending in a draw.

Portimonense form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W.

Portimonense vs Sporting Team News

Portimonense

No players are currently reported injured for Portimonense ahead of this match.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Costa is back in group training but carried out light exercises on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the team’s medical staff. His availability against Portimonense remains doubtful. Wilson Manafa remains under treatment.

Injury: Wilson Manafa.

Doubtful: Bruno Costa.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted Xls

Portimonense (4-2-3-1): Payam Niazmand (GK), Fahd Moufi, Willyan da Sliva Rocha, Pedrao, Filipe Relvas, Henrique Jocu, Carlinhos, Welinton Junior, Luquinha, Ivan Angulo, Fabricio

Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK), Luis Neto, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis, Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Santos, Marcus Edwards, Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Goncalves

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Portimonense were victorious in two of their last three home matches. They are blessed with a boisterous crowd. It is time to say goodbye to the faithful men, women and children who have been supportive all along irrespective of the club’s fortunes. The Alvinegros will look to avoid any disappointment. It's not the right time of the season to let your fans down.

Sporting Lisbon will be unfazed by the crowd. It is a familiar ground, where they have plucked several victories, and they will likely do so again.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Edited by Peter P