Portland Timbers vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Portland Timbers and Atletico San Luis will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2025 Leagues Cup campaign on Wednesday (July 30th). The game will be played at Providence Park.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Los Angeles FC in the MLS over the weekend. Christian Paredes broke the deadlock in the 45th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 defeat away to Guadalajara Chivas in Liga MX. They were two goals down at the break, with Juan Sanabria breaking the deadlock with an 11th-minute own goal while Cade Cowell doubled the hosts' lead in first half injury time. Eduardo Aguila, Joao Galvao and Benjamin Galdames scored to put the visitors 3-2 ahead with 15 minutes left on the clock. But Armando Gonzalez had a spectacular 10-minute cameo off the bench, scoring two late goals to turn the game around.
Portland Timbers vs Atletico San Luis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- San Luis' last eight games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Portland Timbers' last 10 games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Six of San Luis' last seven away games have produced three goals or more.
- Eight of Portland's last 10 games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Six of Portland's last seven home games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Portland Timbers vs Atletico San Luis Prediction
Portland Timbers ended their three-game winless run with their victory over LAFC last time out. They will be looking to build on this victory to kick-start their Leagues Cup campaign on a winning note. They will also face Queretaro and Club America.
San Luis, for their part, began their Liga MX Apertura campaign on a winning note but have lost their two games since then. ASL have two more games lined up against Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United.
These two sides tend to be involved in tight affairs and another keenly-contested game could be on the cards. Back the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Portland 2-1 San Luis
Portland Timbers vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Portland to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals