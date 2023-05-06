Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Portland Timbers and Austin FC square off at Providence Park on Saturday (May 6). Having lost the last three games in the fixture, the visitors will look to get one over the Timbers and arrest their slump in form.

Portland picked up successive wins for the first time this season, edging out Saint Louis City 2-1 at Citypark on Sunday. That followed a comfortable 3-1 win over USL Championship side Orange County SC in the third round of the US Open Cup on April 27.

After stumbling into the new season, the Timbers’ upturn in form has seen them rise to eighth place in the Western Conference, level on 11 points with ninth-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

Meanwhile, Austin failed to arrest their slump last time out, playing out a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes. Josh Wolff’s side have now gone six games without a win since their 2-0 victory over Violette in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League last 16 on March 15.

With nine points from as many games, Austin are 11th in the Western Conference, level on nine points with 12th-placed Colorado Rapids.

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Portland have three wins in their last five meetings in the fixture, compared to Austin’s two.

Wolff’s men are on a six-game winless run, losing thrice since mid-March.

The Timbers are unbeaten in three home games across competitions, winning twice since a 2-1 loss against Saint Louis City on March 12.

Austin have lost their last three away games, conceding seven goals and failing to score since their 2-1 win at Real Salt Lake on March 12.

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Prediction

After a rough start to the season, Portland have hit their stride in recent weeks and head into Sunday on a run of three wins in their last four games. The Timbers face an out-of-sorts Austin side and should come out on top in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Portland 2-1 Austin

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Portland’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two teams.)

