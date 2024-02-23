Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The 2024 edition of the MLS begins with its first set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important clash at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids finished at the bottom of the Western Conference league table last season and have struggled to make an impact over the past year. The Rapids suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, secured a 10th-place finish in the MLS Western Conference standings last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Timbers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an impressive recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 13 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 10 victories.

Portland Timbers have won 10 of their last 13 matches at home against Colorado Rapids in the MLS and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Portland Timbers have missed out on the playoffs in consecutive MLS campaigns for the first time since a similar run in 2011 and 2012.

Colorado Rapids were on a losing streak of 10 matches on the trot away from home in the MLS before they secured a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas in the final away game of the season.

Connor Ronan was directly involved in 12 of the 26 goals scored by Colorado Rapids in the MLS in 2023.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Portland Timbers have been a shadow of their former selves over the past year and have a point to prove this year. The Timbers have a good squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids were in poor form last season and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Evander to score - Yes