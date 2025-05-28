Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Portland Timbers in a crucial clash at the Providence Park on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Preview
Portland Timbers are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.
Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side edged St. Louis City to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Portland Timbers have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 16 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 11 victories.
- Portland Timbers have won 12 of their last 15 matches at home against Colorado Rapids in all competitions and have managed to win each of their last four such games.
- Portland Timbers have won only three of their last 10 matches at home in all competitions - they had won 10 of the 12 such games preceding this run.
- After winning their first two matches away from home in MLS this season, Colorado Rapids have picked up only one point from their last four such games in the competition.
- Colorado Rapids have won only two of their last 12 matches away from home in MLS.
Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction
Portland Timbers have good players in their ranks but have blown hot and cold in recent weeks. The Timbers are winless in their last four games and will look to arrest their slump on Wednesday.
Colorado Rapids have shown impressive resolve in recent weeks but have a poor record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this week.
Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes