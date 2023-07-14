Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important clash at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Timbers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against Columbus Crew and have won six out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's three victories.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Columbus Crew in the MLS and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Portland Timbers have won only one of their last 10 matches in the MLS and have played out 0-0 draws in four games in the competition during this period.

Columbus Crew have won all three of their matches against opponents from the Western Conference in the MLS this season but have won all these games at home.

Portland Timbers have scored only five goals in their last 10 matches in the MLS - their lowest goal tally over such a period in the club's history.

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Portland Timbers have struggled in recent weeks in the MLS and cannot afford to sustain their slump in the competition. The Timbers have been poor in the final third and have several issues to solve ahead of this game.

Columbus Crew can pack a punch on their day and have a good squad at their disposal. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Columbus Crew

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Ramirez to score - Yes