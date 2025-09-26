Portland Timbers vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

Portland Timbers and FC Dallas will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Providence Park.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Vancouver Whitecaps. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Kamal Miller's 39th-minute strike, while Brian White equalized with two minutes left in regulation time.
FC Dallas, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Colorado Rapids. They were 2-1 up at the break, with Petar Musa and Christian Cappis scoring either side of Calvin Harris. Andreas Maxso's 80th-minute own goal settled the contest.
The win left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 30 games. Portland Timbers are seventh on 43 points.
Portland Timbers vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Dallas FC have 13 wins from the last 36 head-to-head games. Portland Timbers were victorious 12 times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in August 2025 when FC Dallas claimed a 2-0 home win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- The home side on the day has not lost any of the last 12 head-to-head games in regulation time (eight wins).
- Dallas are unbeaten in their last six league games (three wins).
- The Timbers have won just one of their last eight games (four draws).
- Four of Dallas' last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Portland Timbers vs Dallas Prediction
Portland Timbers have struggled for wins in the last few weeks. However, solace can come in the fact that their sole win since the first week of August came in front of their fans.
Dallas are in fine form and are pushing to climb into the automatic playoff spots. Eric Quill's side have conceded an average of 6.3 corner kicks per game, the most in the league.
The two sides will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points. Back the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Dallas
Portland Timbers vs Dallas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals