Portland Timbers vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024 

Portland Timbers host DC United at the Providence Park in the MLS on Saturday, looking to build on their stunning opening day victory.

The Timbers romped to a 4-1 win over Colorado Rapids at home on matchday one, last weekend. Eryk Williamson opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute, before Antony struck a quickfire brace. An own goal from Sam Vines put them 4-0 up before half-time as Phil Neville's side began their season in resounding fashion.

Calvin Harris managed to pull one back for the visitors after the break, but Portland saw out the remainder of the clash to seal all three points. The big win placed them at the top of the Western Conference table after the first matchday.

Meanwhile, DC United rode on Christian Benteke's hat-trick to pick up a 3-1 win over New England Revolution in their opening game. The former Liverpool striker opened the scoring after the half-hour mark, before Carles Gil equalized in the 67th minute. Benteke then struck twice, including one in stoppage-time, to bring up his treble, and guide his side to a win.

Portland Timbers vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides before, with Portland and DC both winning four times over each other

After losing three games in a row, DC United have won three of their next four against Portland

This fixture has produced only two draws, coming in 2011 and 2012 (both 1-1)

Portland and DC meet for the first time since May 2019

DC United's Christian Benteke has scored in the opening game of a season for two years in a row

DC United have won their last four opening games in a row now

Portland Timbers vs DC United Prediction

Portland Timbers have their confidence running high after the thumping victory last weekend to mark the start of a new season. DC United, too, had no issues dispatching their visitors in the season opener. The Black and Reds have given Portland some tough time in their recent clashes and will therefore approach the game fearlessly. Expect a tense encounter, which ends in a draw.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 DC United

Portland Timbers vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

