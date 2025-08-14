Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers take on an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a 2-0 defeat against FC Dallas in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Cincinnati have an excellent record against Portland Timbers and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

FC Cincinnati are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 3-2 margin against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup last month.

Portland Timbers have lost each of their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Queretaro in the Leagues Cup last week.

FC Cincinnati have scored six goals in their last three matches against Portland Timbers in MLS but have kept only one clean sheet in these games.

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to mount a comeback in this fixture. The away side has good players in its ranks and will need to be at its best on Saturday.

Portland Timbers have blown hot and cold this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 FC Cincinnati

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

