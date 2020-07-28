Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Portland Timbers are set to face FC Cincinnati for their MLS Round of 16 fixture at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex tomorrow.

Portland Timbers finished on top of Group D and drew 2-2 in their last group match against Los Angeles FC. Goals from Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mark-Anthony Kaye for Los Angeles FC cancelled goals from Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Jeremy Ebobisse for Giovanni Savarese's side.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, finished second in Group E and won their last group game 2-0 against New York Red Bulls. A Yuya Kubo goal and an own goal from Florian Valot sealed the deal for the side.

Yuya Kubo takes full advantage to put @fccincinnati in front! #CINvRBNY pic.twitter.com/Wz2hA6ez8O — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 23, 2020

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

So far, Portland Timbers and FC Cincinnati have played one game against each other. FC Cincinnati won the game 3-0, courtesy of goals from Kendall Waston, Allan Cruz and Mathieu Deplagne. To add insult to injury, Portland Timbers centre-back Larrys Mabiala was sent off in the second half.

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-W-D

FC Cincinnati form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W-W

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Team News

For Portland Timbers, forward Dairon Asprilla remains out with an injury. Other than that, Savarese is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati manager Jaap Stam will have to deal with a couple of injury worries in his squad. Dutch defender Maikel van der Werff and goalkeeper Spencer Richey are both out with injuries. Forward Jurgen Locadia is a doubt for the fixture.

Injured: Spencer Richey, Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Jurgen Locadia

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark, Chris Duvall, Bill Tuiloma, Dario Zuparic, Jorge Villafana, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Yimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Sebastian Blanco

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-5-2): Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Kendall Waston, Tom Pettersson, Joe Gyau, Caleb Stanko, Haris Medunjanin, Frankie Amaya, Greg Garza, Yuya Kubo, Adrien Regattin

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Portland Timbers will start as the favourites for this match. Forward Jeremy Ebobisse has been in scintillating form post-restart and will be expected to continue his good form against FC Cincinnati.

Jeremy Ebobisse stays hot, and has now scored in 3 games in a row for Portland. What’s also impressive is the variety with which he is scoring goals. Right foot against LA, left foot against Houston, and now a header. pic.twitter.com/UwfFXJ1YnJ — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) July 24, 2020

Jaap Stam's FC Cincinnati will have to do without Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia, who is on loan from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion. Japan international Yuya Kubo will lead the line and will have to be at his very best.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3:0 FC Cincinnati

