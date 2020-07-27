Real Madrid transfer news: West Ham United eye Los Blancos youngster Brahim Diaz

West Ham United manager David Moyes is interested in a move for Real Madrid youngster Brahim Diaz, according to reports.

Diaz has been a bit-part player at Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane willing to let him go this summer.

Brahim Diaz in action for Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in January 2019 for a fee of £15 million. Regarded as one of the best youngsters to have emerged from the Manchester City academy, his departure was believed to have disappointed manager Pep Guardiola.

The 20-year-old has barely been utilised at Real Madrid this season and has only made nine appearances in all competitions for the club, out of which only one was a start. He scored one goal and provided no assists during his time on the field.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a left-winger, has seen competition for places rise rapidly during his time at Real Madrid. The likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are seemingly preferred ahead of him while the return of Marco Asensio from injury has not helped his cause. The signing of Reinier Jesus looks set to move Diaz further down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

Getafe wants to strengthen their squad for next season by signing Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Borja Mayoral.



Brahim will only leave on loan - Mayoral will be sold with Lazio also an option as they're interested. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/JX7pRhB5M0 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 26, 2020

There is no denying the talent that the Spain U21 international possesses. However, a move away would suit all parties involved, whether it be a loan or a permanent move.

As such, West Ham United have been mooted as a potential destination. Having survived the drop, the Hammers are in the market for an attacking midfielder. Reports suggest that the club have placed the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Jack Wilshere on the transfer list, with Diaz said to be a target of a loan move.

West Ham are showing a keen interest in signing Real Madrid youngster Brahim Diaz, who is expected to be made available for a loan move this summer.



[Source: @MirrorFootball] pic.twitter.com/C99KI089tV — West Ham News (@whufc_news) July 26, 2020

Real Madrid have an abundance of talent at their disposal. At a club where the likes of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale are barely being afforded minutes, it is no surprise that Diaz has failed to make his presence felt.

With Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo both performing well on loan at Real Sociedad and Mallorca respectively, there have been rumours that both players will become first-team members at Real Madrid next season. Before West Ham United, Diaz was linked with a move to Valencia and Real Betis.

Diaz is not the only player who might leave the club as Bale and Rodriguez are reportedly free to leave as well. Midfielder Dani Ceballos looks set to make his Arsenal loan move permanent while Sergio Reguilon, on loan at Sevilla, also faces a bleak future at Madrid. Luka Jovic, too, has been linked with a move away from the club.

As far as the incomings are concerned, it has been suggested that Real Madrid will be cautious operators this summer. A move for Valencia's Ferran Torres looks unlikely to happen, with the winger now close to a move to Manchester City. Rennes' prodigious midfielder Eduardo Camavinga remains a target, as does Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

However, with both Rennes and Manchester United demanding astronomical fees for their players, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are willing to spend that much this summer.

