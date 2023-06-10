Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FC Dallas lock horns with Portland Timbers in an important clash at the Providence Park on Sunday.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past St. Louis City by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Timbers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers and FC Dallas are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams.

Portland Timbers have lost only one of their last 12 matches against FC Dallas in the regular season of the MLS, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 margin in 2016.

Portland Timbers were held to a goalless draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and have now failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four matches in the MLS.

FC Dallas have not recorded the same result in consecutive games away from home in any of their last 22 such matches in the MLS.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Prediction

FC Dallas have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will look to cement their place in the top four. The Texas-based outfit has shown marked improvement over the past year and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Portland Timbers have flattered to deceive this season and have struggled with their efficacy in the final third. FC Dallas are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 FC Dallas

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score - Yes

