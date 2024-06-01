Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers take on Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the Providence Park on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will need to win this game.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Texas-based outfit eased past Colorado Rapids by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Timbers eased past Austin FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won 10 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's nine victories.

After a winless run of three matches on the trot against Portland Timbers in MLS, Houston Dynamo have won each of their last three such matches in the competition.

After a run of two victories in their first 12 matches in MLS this season, Portland Timbers have managed to win three of their last four games in the competition.

Houston Dynamo have won only two of their last nine matches in all competitions and have scored three goals in a single game only on one occasion this season.

Evander has bagged seven goals and five assists for Portland Timbers in MLS this season.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Portland Timbers have managed to revive their MLS campaign and are in impressive form at the moment. Evander has been lethal for the Timbers and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent this season. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3-1 Houston Dynamo

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Evander to score - Yes