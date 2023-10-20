Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side thrashed Colorado Rapids by a 5-1 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 10 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's seven victories.

Portland Timbers have won eight of their last nine matches at home against Houston Dynamo in the MLS and have on each of their last six such games on the trot.

After winning only five of their first 12 matches at home in the regular season of the MLS, Portland Timbers have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Houston Dynamo currently have 13 victories and 48 points in the MLS - their best return in the MLS since the 2017 season.

Portland Timbers have scored each of their last 12 matches in the regular season of the MLS from open play.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Portland Timbers have come into their own towards the end of the season and can pack a punch on their day. The Timbers have excellent players in their ranks and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have exceeded expectations this season and will look to step up to the plate in this match. Portland Timbers are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Felipe Mora to score - Yes