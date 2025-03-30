Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

The action continues in MLS as Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo go head-to-head at Providence Park on Sunday. Ben Olsen’s visitors have endured a slow start to the 2025 campaign as they seek their first league victory.

Portland picked up their first away win of the season in style, thrashing Colorado Rapids 3-0 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park last Sunday.

Following a 5-0 hammering against Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference Wild Card match last season, Phil Neville’s side have enjoyed a decent start to the new term, claiming two wins from their opening five games.

Portland have picked up seven points from a possible 15 and aret 10th in the Western Conference, five points and two places above Houston.

Dynamo, meanwhile, failed to get their campaign up and running last time out, as they drew goalless with Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

Olsen’s side are winless in five league matches this season, losing three. Houston’s slow start to the campaign has been owing to their lack of firepower in attack, netting the fewest goals in the West (3).

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland have 11 wins from their last 32 meetings with Houston Dynamo, losing nine.

Portland have won one of their last five MLS home matches, losing twice, since October.

Houston are without a win in five away league games, losing three, since a 1-0 victory at Austin FC in September.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Following a stunning victory over Colorado, Portland will back themselves to see off a Houston side who have stumbled into the new campaign. Home advantage gives Neville’s side an extra edge, and they should come away with maximum points.

Prediction: Portland 2-0 Houston

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in six of their last eight clashes.)

