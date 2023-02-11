Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2023

Portland Timbers will face LA Galaxy in a friendly match on Sunday.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Preview

As we count down to the start of new Major League Soccer season set for February 26, clubs are stepping up their preparations. Portland Timbers have not been competitive since the end of last season. They currently have three friendly matches planned, starting with LA Galaxy before Toronto and New York City.

The Timbers are looking to produce a better campaign than last term when they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished eighth in the Western Conference and 15th overall. They have won the MLS Cup once in 2015 and have annexed the Western Conference title thrice. The sides played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting.

LA Galaxy have been relatively busy in the offseason with three friendlies already played. They drew 1-1 against Charlotte, lost to New York City 2-1 and beat St. Luis City 4-1. Three more exhibition games are slated against New York RB and Toronto after the LA Galaxy meeting.

Last season Galaxy finished fourth in the Western Conference and ninth overall, reaching the Conference semifinals in the playoffs before falling to Los Angeles FC. The squad from last season remains intact and has been strengthened further, with five new arrivals including Riqui Puig from Barcelona and Douglas Costa from Juventus.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against LA Galaxy.

Portland Timbers have scored seven times and conceded 10 times in their last five clashes with LA Galaxy.

Portland Timbers have been MLS Cup runners-up twice and have reached the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals once.

La Galaxy have won the MSL Cup five times and the CONCACAF Champions' Cup once.

Portland Timbers have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, LA Galaxy have earned two wins, one draw and two defeats in their most recent run of matches.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Dairon Asprilla was Portland Timbers’ top scorer last season with 10 goals, followed by Jaroslaw Niezgoda with nine. Both players are expected to lead the outfit in the new campaign.

Chicharito was LA Galaxy’s top scorer with 18 goals last season, while Dejan Joveljic netted 12 times. They are expected to stand out once more.

LA Galaxy will likely have an edge due to their good form and sharp individualities.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 LA Galaxy

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – LA Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: LA Galaxy to score first – No

Tip 4: Portland Timbers to score - Yes

