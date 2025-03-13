Portland Timbers host LA Galaxy at Providence Park on Sunday in Major League Soccer. The hosts are 12th in the Western Conference, with three points from as many games.

Portland lost 2-0 at Nashville last time out despite goalkeeper James Pantemis making two brilliant penalty saves in the opening 20 minutes. LA, meanwhile, were thrashed 3-0 by St. Louis City in their last league outing.

They returned to winning ways, beating Herediano 4-1 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup last 16 to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory. LA are rock-bottom in the Western Conference.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Portland and LA. Both sides have won 15 games apiece.

Portland picked up a 4-2 win in their last meeting, marking their first competitive win in the fixture since 2021.

LA have managed one clean sheet in their last 22 competitive games in this fixture.

The Galaxy have conceded seven goals in the league this season. Only Orlando City and Toronto FC (8) have shipped more.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The Timbers have lost two of their three games this season. They beat Austin 1-0 in their last home game, ending a three-game winless streak at Providence Park.

LA, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing streak with their continental win in midweek. They have however struggled on the road in recent games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Portland 2-1 LA

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine matchups.)

