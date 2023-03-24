Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Portland Timbers welcome LA Galaxy to Providence Park in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts are coming off a 5-1 thrashing at Atlanta United last weekend. Argentine World Cup winner Thiago Almada was the star of the show with a brace and provided two assists.

Galaxy, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against Vancouver Whitecaps. First-half goals from Tristan Blackmon and Kelvin Leerdam saw the spoils shared. The draw left them in 12th spot in the Western Conference, having garnered two points from three games. Portland are one point better off in tenth spot.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two teams, with Galaxy leading 14-13.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 was a 1-1 draw.

Portland kickstarted their new league campaign with a win but have lost their last three games.

Galaxy are still searching for their first win of the campaign, having drawn two and lost one of their three games.

Portland's last three defeats have seen both sides score and have also produced at least three goals.

Twelve of the last 13 games between the two sides have produced at least three goals, with ten witnessing goals at both ends.

Portland have scored at least twice in five of the last six games against LA at home.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Neither side has started the new season brightly, with the Galaxy still searching for their first win, while Portland have lost their last three on the bounce.

Games between the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and typically feature goals at both ends. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Portland 2-2 LA

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes