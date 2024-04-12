Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important clash at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged local rivals Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Timbers were held to a 3-3 draw by Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Portland Timbers and have won seven out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' six victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Portland Timbers, allowing the side to end a losing streak of three matches in the competition.

Portland Timbers lost their previous game at home by a 3-1 margin against Philadelphia Union in the MLS and have not lost consecutive such games in the competitions since 2019.

Los Angeles FC have picked up 10 points from their four matches at home in the MLS in 2024 and have conceded only two goals in these games.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been in impressive form over the past week and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Denis Bouanga has been impressive for his side this year and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Portland Timbers have been inconsistent this year and have a point to prove going into this game. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes