Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025 

Portland Timbers host Los Angeles FC at the Providence Park in Oregon on Saturday for their clash in the MLS, looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games. Since losing 2-0 to Nashville on matchday two, the Rose City have managed to avoid defeat in the competition, even beating Sporting Kansas City 4-2 on the road last weekend.

With 14 points in the bag from eight games, Portland are down in fourth position in the Western Conference standings, with only Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United and San Diego FC ranking higher.

It's been a good start to their season as the Oregon outfit have emerged as early favorites for the top-flight crown and will be looking to add more momentum in their campaign here.

On the other hand, Los Angeles FC are three places adrift of Portland Timbers, having accrued two points fewer. The Black and Gold have struggled for consistency, witnessing four losses from eight games.

In their last outing, Steve Cherundolo's side beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in a nervy clash. Sergi Palencia and Denis Bouanga struck late in the second half, before Cristian Espinoza pulled one back for San Jose in stoppage time.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the sides in history, with Portland Timbers winning six times and losing on eight occasions.

Portland have won just once in their last seven clashes with Los Angeles, a 2-0 home win on September 2023.

After drawing twice in a row in 2020, Portland and Los Angeles have drawn only twice more in their next 10 clashes.

Los Angeles have lost four of their first eight games in the MLS this season - only Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy (5 each) and Houston Dynamo (6) have seen more defeats at this stage.

With 13 goals scored, Portland Timbers have the best offensive record in the competition right now after only San Diego (15), San Jose (16) and Vancouver (17).

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Portland Timbers have flattered to deceive in this fixture in recent times, but this seems like a great chance for them to right a few wrongs. Los Angeles have fumbled big time in the season, and could be headed for another loss here.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-0 Los Angeles FC

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

