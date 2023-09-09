Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Timbers were held to a 2-2 draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Portland Timbers and have won seven out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' five victories.

Los Angeles FC have won each of their last three matches against Portland Timbers in all competitions, with their previous such match ending in a 3-2 home victory in March this year.

Portland Timbers won their previous home game in the MLS by a 2-1 margin against Real Salt Lake and have not won consecutive matches at home in the competition since September 2022.

Los Angeles FC have lost 11 of their last 20 matches in all competitions since May this year and have suffered defeat in three of their last four matches.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been fairly impressive this season but have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks. The likes of Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Portland Timbers have improved in their home games this season but have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-3 Los Angeles FC

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes