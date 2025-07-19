Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with an impressive Minnesota United side in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Timbers suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good historical record against Portland Timbers and have won 10 out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' five victories.

Portland Timbers secured a 3-2 victory against Minnesota United in the previous meeting between the two teams in June 2024 - their fifth victory in 17 matches against Minnesota United in all competitions.

Portland Timbers were on an unbeaten run of 10 matches at home before they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake in their previous such game earlier this week.

Minnesota United have lost only one of their last 11 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to the start of March this year.

Ad

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Prediction

Portland Timbers have been impressive so far this season and have excellent players in their ranks this season. David Da Costa can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Minnesota United have also been exceptional this season and have an impressive run on the road this season. The away side is the better team at the moment and shouldl be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Minnesota United

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More