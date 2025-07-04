Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Portland Timbers and New England Revolution square off at Providence Park on Saturday. Phil Neville’s men are on a run of nine back-to-back home games without defeat in the league and will look to keep the ball rolling this weekend.

Portland Timbers were sent crashing back down to earth last Sunday when they suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat against Toronto FC at the BMO Field.

Before that, Neville’s side were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up consecutive victories over Colorado Rapids and St Louis City before playing out a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

Portland Timbers have picked up 30 points from their 19 MLS matches so far to sit fourth in the Western Conference standings, nine points behind first-placed San Diego FC.

On the other hand, New England Revolution turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids on home turf.

Before that, Caleb Porter’s men saw their nine-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end on June 15 courtesy of a 1-0 home loss against FC Cincinnati, 11 days before falling to a 3-2 loss against Nashville.

With 24 points from 18 matches, New England Revolution are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference table, one point behind 10th-placed Charlotte FC.

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Portland Timbers and New England Revolution claiming two wins each from their previous 12 meetings.

Neville’s men are unbeaten in their six home games against New England Revolution, picking up two wins and four draws since September 2011.

New England Revolution have gone eight consecutive away matches without defeat since the second week of April, claiming five wins and three draws in that time.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last nine MLS home games, picking up five wins and four draws since the start of March.

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Portland Timbers and New England Revolution, we expect another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action. That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils at Providence Park.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 New England Revolution

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in the last five clashes between the two teams)

