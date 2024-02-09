Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

Club football returns to the fold in the USA with another round of friendly matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with New York City FC in an intriguing encounter on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Preview

Portland Timbers finished in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The Timbers edged Phoenix Rising FC to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, secured an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have also been in poor form in recent weeks. The Blues played out a 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an impressive recent record against New York City FC and have won five out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's one victory.

Portland Timbers have conceded 58 goals in their 34 matches last season - only Los Angeles Galaxy had a worse defensive record in the Western Conference.

New York City FC won only nine of their 34 matches in the regular season of the Eastern Conference last season - only Toronto FC had a worse record in the competition.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last six matches against New York City FC but have played out draws in each of their last two such games.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Prediction

Portland Timbers have been a force to be reckoned with in this fixture but have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Timbers have a robust squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their pre-season.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive in recent months. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 New York City FC

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dairon Asprilla to score - Yes