Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS features another round of fixtures this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with New York City FC in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hand of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an excellent record against New York City FC and have won five out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's one victory.

After winning five of their first six matches in all competitions against New York City FC, Portland Timbers lost their previous such game in the MLS Cup final in 2021 on penalties.

After a run of only two defeats at home in 16 matches in the MLS, Portland Timbers have lost three of their last such five matches in the competition.

New York City FC conceded a late goal against Atlanta United this week to witness their winless streak in the MLS extend to a total of 10 matches.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need an immediate resurgence to inject life into their MLS campaign. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Portland Timbers have been in poor home form this month and will need to make amends in this fixture. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 New York City FC

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Pereira to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes