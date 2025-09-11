Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Portland Timbers will host New York Red Bulls at Providence Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. Both sides will be desperate to return to winning ways after what has been a tough few weeks.
Portland made it four league games without a win when they conceded in the 85th minute of their 1-1 draw against Minnesota United last time out and have dropped to ninth place in the Western Conference. Phil Neville's side have struggled to pick up wins in recent months, winning only two of their last 10 games and will be keen to get back to top form going into their final six regular season games or risk missing out on a place in the playoffs.
New York Red Bulls have suffered a similar fate, with only three wins across their last 12 league games, a run of form that has seen them drop to 10th place in the East despite having a point more than this weekend's hosts. The visitors picked up a seventh draw of the league season in a goalless draw against Columbus Crew last time out and will be hoping to avoid dropping points in their final five outings of the campaign.
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 11 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Portland have won two of those games, and two have ended in draws while New York have won the remaining six.
- The hosts have won only one of the last five meetings between the sides, failing to get on the scoresheet in three of those games.
- The visitors have scored seven goals across the last five editions of this fixture.
- Portland have scored 36 goals across 28 league games this season while New York have scored 42 goals across 29 league games. Both teams have conceded 38 goals each in the league so far.
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
The Timbers are slight favorites going into the weekend and will be confident to avoid defeat, having only lost three of 14 league home games this campaign.
NYRB will need to be at their best to get the win, having won just one of 14 games on the road in the league this term, but will rely on their considerably better offensive record to at least pick up a point.
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes