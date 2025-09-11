Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Portland Timbers will host New York Red Bulls at Providence Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. Both sides will be desperate to return to winning ways after what has been a tough few weeks.

Ad

Portland made it four league games without a win when they conceded in the 85th minute of their 1-1 draw against Minnesota United last time out and have dropped to ninth place in the Western Conference. Phil Neville's side have struggled to pick up wins in recent months, winning only two of their last 10 games and will be keen to get back to top form going into their final six regular season games or risk missing out on a place in the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

New York Red Bulls have suffered a similar fate, with only three wins across their last 12 league games, a run of form that has seen them drop to 10th place in the East despite having a point more than this weekend's hosts. The visitors picked up a seventh draw of the league season in a goalless draw against Columbus Crew last time out and will be hoping to avoid dropping points in their final five outings of the campaign.

Ad

Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 11 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Portland have won two of those games, and two have ended in draws while New York have won the remaining six.

The hosts have won only one of the last five meetings between the sides, failing to get on the scoresheet in three of those games.

The visitors have scored seven goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

Portland have scored 36 goals across 28 league games this season while New York have scored 42 goals across 29 league games. Both teams have conceded 38 goals each in the league so far.

Ad

Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The Timbers are slight favorites going into the weekend and will be confident to avoid defeat, having only lost three of 14 league home games this campaign.

NYRB will need to be at their best to get the win, having won just one of 14 games on the road in the league this term, but will rely on their considerably better offensive record to at least pick up a point.

Ad

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More