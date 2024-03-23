Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union lock horns with an impressive Portland Timbers side in a crucial encounter at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Austin FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against Philadelphia Union and have won seven out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's three victories.

After a run of only one victory in 11 matches against Portland Timbers in the MLS, Philadelphia Union have won their last two league games against the Timbers and have scored five goals in these matches.

In a run dating back to August 2019, Portland Timbers have won only four of their last 15 matches at home against opponents from the Eastern Conference in the MLS.

After opening their season with a victory against Saprissa in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Philadelphia Union are winless in their last six matches in all competitions.

Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag scored in the same game for the 12th time in Philadelphia Union's draw against Austin FC last week.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Portland Timbers have started their campaign on a fairly positive note but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The Timbers were wasteful against Houston Dynamo and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Philadelphia Union have been shockingly poor over the past month and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikael Uhre to score - Yes