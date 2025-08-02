Portland Timbers vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

The action continues in the Leagues Cup as Portland Timbers and Queretaro go head-to-head at Providence Park on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting opening-day results, with Benjamin Mora’s men suffering a heavy defeat against Minnesota United.

Portland Timbers kicked off their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign in style as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Mexican outfit Atletico San Luis on Thursday.

Before that, Phil Neville’s side snapped their run of three back-to-back MLS matches without a win on July 26, when they edged out Los Angeles FC 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Cristian Paredes.

Portland are looking to secure consecutive qualification to the Leagues Cup knockout stages, having crashed out in the round of 32 last season courtesy of a 3-1 defeat against St. Louis City.

As for Queretaro, they were denied a dream start to the new Leagues Cup campaign as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in midweek.

This was in keeping with their struggles back home, as Mora’s men have lost each of their opening three games of the 2025 Mexican Liga MX campaign, conceding six goals and scoring once so far.

While Queretaro will be looking to stop the rot and get their cup quest up and running, results on the road offer little optimism as they have won just two of their 11 away games this year.

Portland Timbers vs Queretaro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Portland Timbers and Queretaro, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Queretaro have lost five of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Juarez on April 21 being the exception.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in 12 of their most recent 13 home games, picking up seven wins and five draws since the start of March.

Queretaro have failed to win nine of their 11 competitive away matches in 2025, losing eight and claiming one draw since the turn of the year.

Portland Timbers vs Queretaro Prediction

Portland Timbers will be excited to go up against a struggling Queretaro side, who have stumbled into the new season. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, and their contrasting form, we predict the MLS side will cruise to all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-0 Queretaro

Portland Timbers vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Queretaro’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last six outings)

