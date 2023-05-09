Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2023

The US Open Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Real Salt Lake take on Portland Timbers in an important clash at the Providence Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Timbers were held to a 2-2 draw by Austin FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over Portland Timbers and have won 14 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' 13 victories.

Real Salt Lake have conceded 17 goals in their 10 matches in the MLS so far this season - only Portland Timbers have a worse defensive record, with 18 goals conceded in 11 league games.

Real Salt Lake are winless in their last two matches in the MLS but have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games, playing out 0-0 draws on both occasions.

Portland Timbers have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 draw in an MLS encounter against Los Angeles Galaxy in March this year.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Portland Timbers have struggled in recent weeks and have been poor in their own half so far this season. The Timbers have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Real Salt Lake also have issues to address and will need to be at their best in the US Open Cup. Portland Timbers are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marvin Loria to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes