Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Salt Lake take on Portland Timbers in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side defeated Houston Dynamo by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 matches apiece out of the last 42 games played between the two teams.

Portland Timbers have won six of their last eight matches against Real Salt Lake in the regular season of MLS, with their previous such defeat coming in 2017.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming in the first game of the season against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Real Salt Lake have won only two of their last 13 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to the playoffs in MLS last season.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Portland Timbers have thrived in MLS this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. David Da Costa has been impressive for the Timbers and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake have struggled in recent weeks and will need to prove their mettle on Wednesday. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

