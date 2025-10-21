Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2025

Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in the wild-card round of the 2025 MLS playoffs, looking to pick themselves up from a humiliating loss last weekend. The Timbers saw their league campaign end on a really sour note as San Diego crushed them 4-0 in their own backyard. Amahl Pellegrino and Anders Dreyer both scored a brace as the visitors ran riot in Portland.

The defeat, their 12th of the season in 34 games, saw Phil Neville's side end with 44 points and slip to eighth position in the Western Conference standings, though their passage to the playoffs was already confirmed.

On the other hand, Real Salt Lake finished level on points with them but sat a position behind them on the table by virtue of inferior goal difference (-11 to -7, respectively).

After back-to-back wins over Austin and Colorado Rapids, the Claret and Cobalt lost 1-0 to Seattle Sounders, before blowing a two-goal lead against St. Louis to draw 2-2 on the final day.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 clashes between the sides in the past, with Real Salt Lake winning 16 times over Portland Timbers and losing on 15 occasions.

Salt Lake beat Portland 1-0 in their latest encounter, ending a run of five fixtures without a victory. They haven't won consecutively over the Timbers since two in a row between 2022 and 2023.

Portland have failed to score in their last two clashes against Salt Lake. The last time they went three consecutive games against them without netting a goal was between 2014 and 2015.

The Timbers are winless in their last five domestic games, losing thrice and drawing twice.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Portland Timbers are in a rough patch of form right now, going their last few official games without a win.

Real Salt Lake will be looking to pounce on their defensive vulnerabilities here and get another one over the Timbers.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

