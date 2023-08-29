Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Portland Timbers lock horns with an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important clash at the Providence Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Timbers suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and have a point this week.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a slight edge over Real Salt Lake and have won 16 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' 15 victories.

After a run of seven winless games away from home against Portland Timbers in all competitions, Real Salt Lake won their previous such game by a 4-3 margin in May this year and knocked the Timbers out of the US Open Cup.

After a run of only two defeats in 22 matches in all competitions, Real Salt Lake have suffered defeat in four of their last five matches and are on a three-game losing streak.

After conceding a penalty in only one game in a run of 50 matches in the regular season of the MLS, Portland Timbers have conceded a penalty in each of their last two games.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been surprisingly poor over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The away side has conceded six goals in its last two games and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Portland Timbers have also struggled this season and will need to be at their best this week. Both teams have issues to solve at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Danny Musovski to score - Yes