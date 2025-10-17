Portland Timbers vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

Portland Timbers host San Diego at the Providence Park on Saturday on the final day of the 2025 MLS league season. With 44 points from 33 games, the Timbers have already qualified for round one of the playoffs and can afford to take their feet off the pedal here.

Ad

But following a treacherous last few weeks, finishing the league season strongly will be on their agenda, although Phil Neville's side haven't won in MLS since a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls on 14 September, losing and drawing twice each. That includes a narrow 1-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders last weekend, with Pedro de la Vega netting the only goal of the game in the 16th minute.

Their last visitors of the year in the league phase will be San Diego, who have a thoroughly impressive campaign. They've won 18 times, the joint-most in the Western Conference alongside leaders Vancouver Whitecaps, and accrued 60 points from 33 games.

Ad

Trending

In their latest encounter, the California outfit overcame Houston Dynamo 4-2 on the road in a topsy-turvy clash. The Orange Crush went in front early on, but the visitors equalized after the break. Luca de la Torre put them in front in the 85th minute, but Houston made it 2-2 two minutes later.

But there was another twist to come, as Dreyer bagged a third one for San Diego in the penultimate minute of normal time before Amahl Pellegrino put the final nail in Houston's coffin in the 13th added minute.

Ad

Portland Timbers vs San Diego Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There's been just one clash between the sides before, and it ended in a stalemate: 0-0 in August 2025.

Portland Timbers are winless in their last four MLS games.

Having beaten Houston Dynamo in their last top-flight game, San Diego could see consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of three wins in a row between July and August.

Ad

Portland Timbers vs San Diego Prediction

In their inaugural season, San Diego have made a big statement with a solid campaign that very nearly earned them the Supporters' Shield too.

Portland are the underdogs here and could lose to their mighty visitors.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 San Diego

Portland Timbers vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Diego to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More