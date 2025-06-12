Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with an impressive Portland Timbers side in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Earthquakes slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The home side defeated St. Louis City by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 23 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' nine victories.

San Jose Earthquakes have won each of their last two matches against Portland Timbers in all commpetitions for the first time in the club's history - they had won only one of the 14 such games preceding this run.

Portland Timbers pulled off an admirable comeback to defeat St. Louis City by a 2-1 margin last week - their second consecutive such victory in MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes were on an unbeaten run of eight matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a 2-1 defeat against St. Louis City last month.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Portland Timbers have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their momentum. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

San Jose Earthquakes have blown hot and cold this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

