Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th February 2024

Club football returns to the fold with another set of friendly matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Portland Timbers in an intriguing clash on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes finished in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Earthquakes slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, secured a 10th-place finish in the Western Conference league table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Timbers played out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 20 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' six victories.

San Jose Earthquakes are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions and were held to a draw in four of these games. Their previous victory came by a 2-1 scoreline against Real Salt Lake in September last year.

Portland Timbers have conceded 58 goals in their 34 matches last season - only Los Angeles Galaxy had a worse defensive record in the Western Conference.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last two matches against San Jose Earthquakes in all competitions and have won two of these games.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Portland Timbers have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks and will need to make amends in the coming months. The Timbers have shown flashes of their ability this month and will need to step up to the plate this week.

San Jose Earthquakes can pack a punch on their day but also have issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes