Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2023 

Portland Timbers host San Jose Earthquakes at the Providence Park on Wednesday for a clash in the MLS, looking to secure their third win on the bounce.

Following back-to-back defeats to Houston Dynamo, who thrashed them 5-0, and Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers have gone their next four games without a loss, winning three.

Their most recent outing saw them beat Austin 2-1 on the road, as Felipe Mora and Evander da Silva gave them a two-goal cushion before Sebastian Driussi pulled one back for the hosts.

Such an upturn in form has seen them climb up to ninth position in the Western Conference table with 36 points from 29 games, just four fewer than San Jose Earthquakes.

The Goonies ended their four-game winless run in the MLS with a 2-1 defeat of Real Salt Lake last weekend for their 10th win of the campaign. Jeremy Ebobisse and Antonio Rodrigues scored apiece inside the opening 15 minutes of the campaign, before Cristian Arango pulled one back for the visitors.

However, the Claret and Cobalt couldn't mount a comeback, and San Jose secured all three points.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 clashes between the sides in the past, with Portland Timbers winning 19 times over San Jose Earthquakes and losing on just six occasions.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last three games against San Jose Earthquakes.

San Jose Earthquakes have won just one of their last 11 games against Portland Timbers: 3-2 in the MLS on May 2022.

Portland Timbers have failed to score in their last two clashes with San Jose Earthquakes.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last three MLS games, while Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last four.

Portland Timbers have scored at least twice in each of their last four home games in the MLS.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Portland Timbers boast a terrific record against San Jose Earthquakes, having lost just one of their last 11 clashes.

Given that both sides are coming off the back of a good run, this will be intense, but we predict the Timbers will eventually secure a win, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No