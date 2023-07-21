Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July 2023

Portland Timbers will take on San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park in the Leagues Cup on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

The teams are set to renew hostilities following a goalless draw clash in Major League Soccer last June. Saturday’s meeting is part of the 2023 Leagues Cup. Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes are placed in group West 1 alongside Mexican side Tigres UANL. The top two teams will advance to the round of 32.

The Timbers are struggling in Major Soccer League at the moment. Their campaign is not going in the right direction. They have won only two games in their last 10 assignments. The 2015 MLS Cup winners sit 12th out of 14 teams in the Western Conference and 23rd overall. The two sides defeated each other (2-1 / 3-2) in league action last season.

San Jose Earthquakes returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home victory over Seattle Sounders in a league match last week. It was their first success in six encounters and third in 10. That outcome somewhat took the edge off the criticisms the team had been facing due to their poor run of results.

The Quakes will hope to maintain their recent momentum when they face off against Portland Timbers. Both teams are familiar foes, having played countless MLS and the US Open Cup matches against each other. The upcoming meeting will take place at a neutral venue which will hopefully level the playing field for the sides.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with San Jose Earthquakes.

Portland have scored seven goals and conceded five in their last five clashes with Earthquakes.

Portland are winless in their last five matches played away from home (D-L-D-D-L).

San Jose Earthquakes have lost thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches away from home.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Portland Timbers will miss the services of David Ayala and Eryk Williamson due to injury but top scorer Frank Boli and Evander are available for selection.

San Jose Earthquakes’ key right-back Nathan has been sidelined with a ligament injury. Top performer Christian Espinoza will provide the needed firepower. He boasts 17 goals and five assists.

San Jose Earthquakes are expected to claim a slim victory based on their superior individualities.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Portland Timbers to score - Yes