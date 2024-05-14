Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes take on Portland Timbers at the Providence Park on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Earthquakes edged Colorado Rapids to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form over the past year. The Timbers slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have an impressive record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 20 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed seven victories against the Timbers and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Portland Timbers form guide: L-L-L-D-D

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Portland Timbers

Claudio Bravo and Miguel Araujo are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Marvin Loria is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Marvin Loria

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo, Miguel Araujo

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes

Jackson Yueill has recovered from his illness and should be available for selection this week. James Thomas Marcinkowski and Daniel remain injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: James Thomas Marcinkowski, Daniel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Crepeau; Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Zuparic, Mosquera; Paredes, Chara, Rodriguez; Moreno, Antony, Mora

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Story; Munie, Valdez, Rodrigues, Akapo; Tsakiris, Gruezo; Pellegrino, Lopez, Espinoza; Ebobisse

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have shown marked improvement this month and have managed to win their last three matches in all competitions. Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Portland Timbers have been a shadow of their former selves so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. San Jose Earthquakes are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes