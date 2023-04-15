Portland Timbers entertain Seattle Sounders at Providence Park in Major League Soccer on Saturday (April 15).

Their fortunes are diametrically opposed after seven rounds of games. While Portland have managed one win, Seattle have lost just once. The hosts sit in 25th spot – five from the bottom – while the visitors are second from the top with 16 points – one behind first-placed Cincinnati.

The Timbers have endured a six-game winless streak, losing their last meeting to Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0. Portland’s woes are attributable to a mounting injury list. Seven first-team players have been sidelined, with the return dates for most still unknown.

Seattle are coming off a 3-0 triumph over St. Louis City, who were toppled from the summit. The visitors will look to exploit Portland’s vulnerabilities for a fourth straight win and move to the top of the standings. They lost 2-1 on their last visit to Providence Park.

The Sounders will take confidence from their away record as they travel to Portland. They have won twice on the road, scoring six goals against two conceded and losing once. They also have top scorer, Jordan Morris (8 goals), who’s locked in a top-scorer race with Denis Bouanga (6) of Los Angeles.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Seattle.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games against Seattle.

Portland have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Seattle have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Portland have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Seattle have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Portland – L-D-D-L-L; Seattle – W-W-W-D-L.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

No player has scored more than once for the hosts this season. Right-back Juan David Mosquera is the top performer with one goal and one assist.

Meanwhile, besides Jordan Morris, the visitors also have other attacking threats. Heber has scored twice, while Loo Chu has netted once and has four assists. Seattle come in as the favourites based on their superior form.

Prediction: Portland 1-2 Seattle

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Seattle

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Portland Timbers to score - Yes

