Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders square off at Providence Park on Saturday. Phil Neville’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five home games and will be looking to extend that impressive streak.

Portland Timbers failed to secure a third straight victory on Thursday when they played out a goalless draw with Real Salt Lake at America First Field.

Before that, Neville’s side kicked off their 2025 US Open Cup campaign with a slender 3-2 win over Tacoma Defiance on May 7, four days before claiming a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the league.

Portland Timbers have picked up six wins and four draws from their 13 MLS matches so far to collect 22 points and sit 13th in the Western Conference table, level on points with Minnesota United.

On the other hand, Seattle Sounders suffered their third away defeat of the season as they fell to a 4-0 loss against Los Angeles FC last time out.

Before that, Brian Schmetzer’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up four wins and one draw while scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With 19 points from 13 matches, Seattle Sounders are currently sixth in the Western Conference table, three points adrift of this weekend’s hosts.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 20 of the last 48 meetings between the two teams.

Seattle Sounders have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Portland Timbers have lost just one of their most recent 11 home matches in all competitions while picking up six wins and four draws since March 16.

Seattle Sounders have failed to win seven of their last nine away games, losing five and claiming two draws since the start of March.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Still reeling from their heavy defeat against Los Angeles, Seattle Sounders will head into the weekend looking to bounce back and strengthen their position in the upper echelon of the table.

However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts at Providence Park.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Seattle Sounders

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

