Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers take on Seattle Sounders at the Providence Park on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to improve their recent form in this fixture.

Portland Timbers are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The Timbers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Sounders defeated Louisville City FC on penalties in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a good record against Seattle Sounders and have won 19 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams. Seattle Sounders have managed 17 victories against the Timbers and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Portland Timbers form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Seattle Sounders form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Portland Timbers

Marvin Loria is the only injury concern for Portland Timbers at the moment and has been ruled out due to his knee surgery.

Injured: Marvin Loria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

Yeimar Gomez, Braudillo Rodrigues, and Nathan are injured at the moment and will not feature in this game. Pedro de la Vega is further along in his recovery and could play a part this weekend.

Injured: Yeimar Gomez, Braudillo Rodrigues, Nathan

Doubtful: Pedro de la Vega

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Crepeau; Mosquera, K. Miller, McGraw, Bravo; Paredes, Ayala; Moreno, Williamson, Evander; Antony

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Frei; Roldan, Gomez-Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Atencio; Vargas, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have struggled this season but have managed to improve in recent weeks. Raul Ruidiaz scored a brace last week and will look to replicate his feat this weekend.

Portland Timbers have also been in poor form so far and will need to arrest their slump in the coming weeks. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Seattle Sounders