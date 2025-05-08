Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Portland Timbers will host Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts have had a fine start to the season and will be hoping to return to winning ways and move further up the table this weekend.

Portland were disappointed to lose 4-1 to San Jose Earthquakes last weekend having gone into the game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak. The hosts sit in third place in the Western Conference and will be hoping to pick up their sixth league win of the campaign to boost their chances of earning playoff football early in the season.

Sporting Kansas City picked up their second win in four games under interim manager Kerry Zavagrin in a slender 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy on Monday.

The visitors began the season with seven losses and a draw in their first eight games across all competitions, leading to the departure of long-serving head coach Peter Vermes, but will look to get results and push up the league table in the coming weeks.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's clash will mark the 33rd meeting between these sides. Portland have won 12 of their previous matchups, and 10 have ended in draws while Kansas City have won the remaining 10.

The hosts have scored an impressive 11 goals across the last five meetings between the sides but have also conceded 10 in that period.

The visitors have managed just one win in their last five games in this fixture.

Only Vancouver (22) have scored more goals in the Western Conference this season than Portland (21). The hosts have, however, conceded a disappointing 19 goals so far.

Kansas City have the third-worst defensive record in Major League Soccer with 21 goals conceded in just 11 games.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

The Timbers are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points against a considerably weaker side.

The Wizards will hope to get a draw but will need to improve on their poor defensive record to get a result on the road.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of their last 10 matchups)

